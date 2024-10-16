High Court dismisses pleas, hurdles cleared for conduct of Group-I examination

Decks were cleared for the Group-I main exams of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), commencing from October 21, with Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissing two writ petitions connected to it.

Justice Pulla Karthik of the High Court, who heard the two separate pleas filed by aspirants seeking cancellation of the preliminary test of Group-I, pronounced verdict dismissing them. The petitioners cited different grounds for cancellation of the preliminary exam held on this June 9.

In one plea, the petitioners contended that the preliminary test held on June 9 was in violation of the judgement delivered by a single judge of the HC which was also upheld by a division bench. The clubbing of 63 new posts with the earlier notified 500 posts for selecting candidates in the notification was illegal, unconstitutional and arbitrary, they maintained.

The extension of 10% reservation of posts for scheduled tribes was not fair and justified. This reservation should have been applied to only the 63 posts which were added after the government had issued an order providing 10% reservation to ST candidates, they argued. In the second plea, the petitioners raised objections over the options of answers given to some questions in the preliminary test. They wanted to revise the key to the question paper and finalise the list of candidates afresh.

The petitioners moved the HC after a lapse of six months from the date of cancellation of the preliminary test without explaining the delay in knocking the doors of the court, the verdict said. “If they were aggrieved by the cancellation of the test, they should have approached the court at the earliest,” the judge noted.

The judge noted that the TGPSC’s contention that candidates cannot expect a direct question for answering in a test to select candidate for Group-I posts cannot be brushed aside. The action of the respondents in posting twisted questions for making the most qualified persons to be eligible for further selection process cannot be faulted with, the verdict said.

Referring to the objections over the key to questions in the preliminary test, the judge said the ‘courts cannot and shall not ignore or substitute the opinion given by the experts based upon relevant materials placed before them’.