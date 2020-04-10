Telangana

High Court directs government not to inundate two villages

High Court has directed government not to inundate homes of Kondapochamma Reservoir oustees seeking compensation under LA Act-2013. Work on revetment of the bund of Kondapochamma reservoir in Bailampur village of Mulugu mandal in Siddipet district.

High Court has directed government not to inundate homes of Kondapochamma Reservoir oustees seeking compensation under LA Act-2013. Work on revetment of the bund of Kondapochamma reservoir in Bailampur village of Mulugu mandal in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: file photo

Plea on Kondapochamma Reservoir to be heard on Monday

Some villagers of Bahilampur and Mamidyala in Siddipet district got a relief with Telangana High Court instructing the government not to release water resulting in inundation of their localities under Kondapochamma Reservoir.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud, passing the interim direction, said the order would continue till Monday when it resumes hearing on the matter. A notice was issued to Advocate General B.S. Prasad, after hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by residents of the two villages coming under Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district.

Kondapochamma Reservoir, being constructed as part of Kaleshwaram project, is nearing completion. While majority of the people, who were losing their houses and lands under the project due to submergence, accepted the compensation provided by the government.

However, some residents of the two villagers moved the HC alleging that they did not secure the compensation as per the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act-2013. They requested the court to ensure that the government did not take possession of their houses and lands till the negotiation process as per the 2013 Act was complied with by the authorities.

While hearing of the petitions was in progress, the petitioners filed an interim application seeking a direction to government not to take any coercive steps resulting in inundation and submergence of their houses and lands in the two villages. When the matter came up for hearing, the AG received the notice.

He sought time to reply to the notice. The bench instructed him to file the reply on or before Sunday and said all the pleas on the matter would be heard on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 9:12:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/high-court-directs-government-not-to-inundate-two-villages/article31311905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY