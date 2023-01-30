High Court closes State’s plea over Governor’s budget approval delay

January 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana High Court on Monday disposed of a writ petition filed by State government seeking direction to Governor to approve papers pertaining to budget for the year 2023-24 for presentation in ensuing Assembly session, after counsels of both the parties informed the HC that they had decided to resolve all the contentious issues.

Even as Advocate General B.S. Prasad in the morning requested the bench to hear the matter urgently, the CJ observed: “where did the judiciary come into picture” in the matter. The AG, however, said Supreme Court senior counsel Dushyant Dave would explain the government’s contentions in the matter. The CJ also observed ‘whether the HC can issue notice to Governor’ as the State sought direction to Governor to approve the budget file.

However, the bench agreed to hear the matter. Presenting his contentions on behalf of State government, Mr. Dave said the situation of the government moving HC over Governor not consenting to the budget proposal did not sound good for democracy. As he started citing a catena of SC verdicts ruling that Governor had no discretion over matters relating to Money Bills (like budget presentation), the CJ suggested to the senior counsel ‘why cannot the two constitutional authorities sit across the table’ to resolve the issues.

Notice to Governor

Noting that he had learnt about the Governor walking out of the Assembly in Tamil Nadu, the CJ said that there the two authorities were on talking terms. He sought to know from the senior counsel if the HC had power to issue notice to Governor. As the senior counsel was continuing the arguments beyond the lunch break time of 1.30 p.m., the CJ suggested to hold the hearing after the break.

When the bench wanted to know who was appearing for the Governor’s office, HC senior advocate S. Anand Ashok Kumar said he would present arguments. Mr. Kumar said that he would attempt to resolve the issue amicably as per the bench’s suggestion.

When the bench assembled after the lunch break in the packed First Court hall, many anticipated complex constitutional issues would be debated by the counsels of the two parties. However, Mr. Dave rose to inform the bench that the deliberations between him and the counsel of the other party were fruitful. The senior advocate told the bench that the government was ready for the Governor’s speech to be made during the first session in the new year.

MLC’s comments condemned

Referring to the remarks made by BRS leader and MLC P. Kaushik Reddy about the Governor, Mr. Dave said they were objectionable. He said that such comments, made against anyone, should be condemned severely. The senior lawyer said he would tell the government to condemn the MLC’s remarks. The government would be disassociating with Mr. Reddy over the derogatory comments.

Senior advocate S. Ashok Anand Kumar said the State government had not been treating the Governor in a respectful manner. The Governor was not invited to make the speech before budget presentation. Even the Chief Minister did not attend the At Home event organised by Raj Bhavan this year. He made it clear that if the State government was ready to follow all provisions of the Constitution, the Governor would ensure all the constitutional duties were followed scrupulously.

After hearing contentions of both the counsels, the bench said it was closing the petition ‘since both the parties discussed positively about all issues’. The bench said it was not deciding the matter on any issues of merits, including maintainability.