High cataract rate among elderly in Mucherla, Meerkhanpet of Rangareddy district, says survey

In a recent health survey conducted by Hyderabad-based NGO Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), alarming rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, and eye health issues were uncovered in the rural villages of Mucherla and Meerkhanpet, under Kandukur mandal of Rangareddy District. The findings revealed health concerns, particularly related to eye care, with a high prevalence of cataract among the elderly population.

The health camps, which focused on screening villagers for diabetes, hypertension, and eye-related ailments, saw over 800 people screened out of a population of approximately 3,500. The survey was part of HHF’s Rural NCD Outreach Programme, conducted through five screening camps held over the past 45 days.

The survey highlighted the inefficiencies of the Kanti Velugu programme initiated by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which aimed to provide State-wide eye screenings. While many villagers were diagnosed with conditions like cataract during this programme, there was no follow-up treatment offered for those issues. Although refractive error spectacles were provided, villagers reported that the glasses were ineffective, as they were all given the same prescription regardless of individual needs, said Mujtaba Hasan Askari from HHF.

HHF’s screening of 200 patients in Mucherla and Meerkhanpet found that 21% had senile cataracts, 18% had immature cataracts, and 15% had refractive errors. A significant proportion of these patients were elderly, many of whom lacked access to advanced eye care facilities.

Free surgeries, specs

In response to the high incidence of cataracts and other eye issues, HHF has stepped up to offer free treatment. So far, 10 cataract surgeries have been performed, with more scheduled in the coming weeks, said Mr. Mujtaba. “Patients requiring cataract surgery are transported free of charge to the HHF hospital, where they receive surgery and are provided with post-operative care, including counselling and assistance from HHF staff. Free spectacles will also be distributed to patients, and cases of glaucoma and retinopathies are being treated at no cost,” he added.

