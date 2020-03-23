High alert sounded in Karimnagar after one person tests COVID positive

The Karimnagar district administration has sounded a high alert after a 39-year-old person who closely moved with the Indonesian preachers during their stay in the town last week was tested COVID-19 positive in Karimnagar town on Monday.

A maths coaching institute owner in Karimnagar town was instrumental in the arrival of 10 Indonesians to Karimnagar town on March 15 and who moved till March 17 before the police could isolate them. The police shifted the visitors to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where they were declared COVID positive.

Nabbed by police

Following this, the coaching institute operator was absconding. However, the police nabbed him on Sunday and shifted him to the Isolation Ward at District Headquarters Hospital. Tests have confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive.

Collector K. Shashanka said the person who was declared COVID-19 positive was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He instructed the people who moved closely with the Indonesian preachers and the coaching institute operator to visit the Government Headquarters Hospital for testing and treatment and avoid spreading the virus.

Collector’s appeal

Appealing to people to be alert, he informed: “Maintain social distance and hygiene by wearing masks and using sanitisers. Also, confine yourselves in your houses to avoid spread of the virus.”

Meanwhile, police in association with medical teams have nabbed three persons suspected to have moved with the coaching institute operator in Karimnagar town on Monday and shifted them to the Isolation Ward. Police sources said they had identified 70 persons who had moved very closely with the Indonesian preachers and are suspected to be infected with the virus.

Police added they are taking all measures to isolate the suspects and shift them to the Isolation Ward.