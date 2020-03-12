Some districts in Telangana on high alert after reported Maoists’ sneak-in from Chhattisgarh

Police in Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts were put on high alert following information that some armed squads of the banned Maoist party have entered the district crossing Godavari from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Police in Kothagudem and Bhupalpally districts have issued caution notice to this affect and asked the people and public representatives to be cautious.

Curbed Maoists’ entry

According to sources, a Maoist dalam was moving in the forest areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem. “Recently, squad members have escaped from the police team during a combing operation in Kothagudem district,” Bhupalpally OSD P. Sobhan Kumar said. Though there was no major action by Maoists since the formation of a separate Telangana State, police are continuing their vigil on the movements of Maoists and have been successful in curbing their entry into Telangana from strife-torn Chhattisgarh.

Moroever, lower rung cadres of Maoists have been arrested - particularly in Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts - from time to time.

‘Surrender to lead a nomal life’

Stating that they had information about movement of Maoists in the district, Mr. Shoban Kumar has appealed to people to inform the police about suspicious movement of unknown persons. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he urged the Maoists to surrender before the police to lead a normal life in mainstream society. He also cautioned those who are believed to be on the Maoist hit list to be alert and maintain secrecy about their movements.

It is suspected that the Maoists are trying to make their presence felt by committing an offence in these parts of the erstwhile Warangal district.