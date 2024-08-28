Hidden camera found in Shamshabad hotel, owner arrested

An Oyo Hotel in Shamshabad in the outskirts of Hyderabad was shut down and the owner arrested after a hidden camera was found in the light-bulb holder in one of its rooms by a customer.

Pothuri Ganesh, 30, the owner of Sita Grand Oyo Hotel was arrested by the police. According to the police, he has been running the hotel for over a year now while the camera was installed about two-three months ago.

The Shamshabad police raided the hotel following a tip off. “During the raid, we found a hidden live camera in room number 104 of the hotel. The owner was watching the live footage of couples in the room,” said Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police inspector Balaraju.

A case has been booked under the Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are currently writing to the Municipal authorities requesting a probe into the matter and for permanent closure of the hotel, the official further said.

