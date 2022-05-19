Hic Hic Hike Hike, prices of alcohol increases in Telangana

The hiked prices come into effect from Thursday.

Prices of beer, wine, and other forms of alcohol have increased in Telangana from Thursday. Prior to this, the MRPs were revised in May-2020.

According to the latest revision of prices, the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of beer brands is increased by ₹10 on all sizes. Director of the State Prohibition and Excise department Sarfaraz Ahmed said that the MRP of wine brands of 180 ml, 375 ml, and 750 ml is increased by ₹10, ₹20, and ₹40 respectively.

In the case of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and Foreign Liquor (FL), the price of brands with MRP less than ₹200 is increased by ₹20, ₹40, ₹80 for 180 ml, 375 ml, and 750 ml bottle respectively.

“MRP of brands with present MRP greater than ₹200 is being increased by ₹40, ₹80, and ₹160 for 180 ml, 375 ml, and 750 ml respectively,” stated the director.

