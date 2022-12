HFC to screen iconic movies of Krishna, Satyanarayana

December 27, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Film Club will be paying tribute to actors Krishna and Kaikala Satyanarayana, by screening their films — Mosagallaku Mosagadu on December 28 and ‘Thatha Manavadu’, on December 29, respectively, at the Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre, Ameerpet, at 6 p.m., said a press release by secretary Bh.S.S. Prakash Reddy. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.