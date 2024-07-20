ADVERTISEMENT

Heroin seized from three bike taxi riders in Hyderabad

Published - July 20, 2024 07:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Operations Team (SOT) from LB Nagar zone, along with Saroor Nagar and Medipally police stations, apprehended three bike taxi riders for peddling drugs and seized heroin from them in two different cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first case, siblings Ramesh Kumar, 23, and Mahadev Ram, 25, both from Rajasthan, who have been working as bike taxi riders in Hyderabad since 2022, fell into heroin addiction. “Struggling to support their families, they decided to buy the contraband in Rajasthan and sell it for a profit in Hyderabad. They were nabbed with 34 gm of packaged heroin. The search for their absconding roommate, Viram Goel, and supplier of the drugs, Dinesh Kalyan, continues,” said the police.

In the second case, police apprehended Dinesh Kumar, 28, and seized 10 gm of heroin from him.

“Kumar, who initially worked in railing projects, came in contact with Dinesh Kalyan, a drug peddler from Rajasthan. Kalyan then convinced Kumar to sell drugs for him, offering a commission per delivery made through bike-taxi rides,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US