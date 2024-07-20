Heroin seized from three bike taxi riders in Hyderabad

The Special Operations Team (SOT) from LB Nagar zone, along with Saroor Nagar and Medipally police stations, apprehended three bike taxi riders for peddling drugs and seized heroin from them in two different cases.

In the first case, siblings Ramesh Kumar, 23, and Mahadev Ram, 25, both from Rajasthan, who have been working as bike taxi riders in Hyderabad since 2022, fell into heroin addiction. “Struggling to support their families, they decided to buy the contraband in Rajasthan and sell it for a profit in Hyderabad. They were nabbed with 34 gm of packaged heroin. The search for their absconding roommate, Viram Goel, and supplier of the drugs, Dinesh Kalyan, continues,” said the police.

In the second case, police apprehended Dinesh Kumar, 28, and seized 10 gm of heroin from him.

“Kumar, who initially worked in railing projects, came in contact with Dinesh Kalyan, a drug peddler from Rajasthan. Kalyan then convinced Kumar to sell drugs for him, offering a commission per delivery made through bike-taxi rides,” said the police.