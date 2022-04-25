Heroin seized at Hyderabad airport

A Malawian national who tried to smuggle in 3.12 kg of heroin was detained by sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad detained at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on April 24.

Officials said that the accused passenger was travelling on a Business Visa by Qatar Airways Flight No. QR 500 from Nairobi to Hyderabad via Doha.

Acting on specific information, the DRI officials examined her checked-in baggage (trolley bag) and found 3.12 kgs of heroin valued at ₹ 21.90 crore in the international grey market.

The contraband was tightly packed in two polythene covers and was ingeniously concealed in a specially created false bottom, at the base of the trolley bag. The passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the Court. Further investigation is underway.