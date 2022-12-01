Heroin, opium and poppy straw seized under Rachakonda police commissionerate 

December 01, 2022 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat with the seized contraband on November 30, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The special operations team of Malkajgiri zone and Neredmet police seized several quantities of opium and poppy straw allegedly being sourced from Rajasthan, and distributed in the city.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat addressing media persons on Wednesday said a peddler, Ramesh Bishnoi, was procuring the contraband and selling it to a network of customers here.

He returned from his native place about a week back with the stock. About 500 grams of poppy straw and 750 grams of opium was handed over to his customers Vishnu Bishnoi, Sunil Danga and Arjun Ram at a steel railing and furniture store near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet. All his customers hailed from the various districts of Rajasthan, and they had been engaged in businesses here.

Mr. Bhagwat said the seizure was worth about ₹12.50 lakh. The accused resorted to drug peddling for easy money.

In a related case, recorded in Saroornagar police limits, the LB Nagar special operations team arrested four persons, including two from Bengaluru, for supply and sale of heroin.

Mr. Bhagwat said 12 grams of the contraband, worth about ₹1.50 lakh was seized from suppliers Syed Aamir Moiz and Mohammed Saad. Palem Nivas and Mailapally Venkat Ranganadha Chary, customers and sellers from Manikonda and Karmanghat respectively, were arrested.

According to the police, Palem Nivas got in touch with Bengaluru’s Saad while studying in college there in 2017. He was addicted to the substance, and depended on Saad for the synthetic drug.

Reportedly, accused Moiz, a car dealer in Bengaluru had been procuring the drug from his partner Prathap, the kingpin in the drug supply racket, at ₹5000 per gram of the contraband.

The police nabbed the four accused persons after a raid on the house of Ranganadha Chary, where the transaction was being done.

All the accused were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

