HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heritage dept. seeks ASI nod for excavation at early historic site

September 02, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A decorated limestone panel found at early historic site of Chada in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

A decorated limestone panel found at early historic site of Chada in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs, Tourism & Culture) Shailaja Ramaiyer visited the early historic site at Chada village of Motakonduru mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday.

Accompanied by deputy directors in the department of Heritage D. Ramulu Naik (Technical) and P. Nagarju (Museums) and assistant director (Technical) Ch. Madhavi, she visited the site, reported first by the technical staff of the department in 2003.

Spread over an extent of 10 acres, mound, brickbats, pot shades, limestone stumps, limestone Buddha statue, fragments of decorated limestone panels, a lotus medallion and a small label inscription in Brahmi script were noticed in the surface exploration. According to a press release issued by the department on Thursday, the evidence (surface findings) suggested that it might have been a prominent Buddhist site.

Taking up excavations at the site would help in establishing its relation to the nearby Buddhist sites such as Phanigiri, Gajulabanda, Cardhaman Kota and Thirumalagiri located along the course of Alair or Bikkeru river. The river course is about 20 km from the early historic site at Chada village.

The department has proposed conducting excavations for the field season of 2023-24 after getting permission from the Director (Exploration and Excavation) of the Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi, with an objective to understand the constructional patterns of the structures, and cultural life of the people who had inhabited the area in that era.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.