ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage buildings along Musi will be turned into tourist spots: CM

Published - September 27, 2024 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that historic buildings located along Musi river will be developed into tourist spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM called upon industrialists to step forward and help with preservation of buildings that reflect the culture of the city. “Government is committed to promoting the tourism sector along with turning Telangana into a welfare State,” he said.

Agreement with CII

Meanwhile, the State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy said that the government’s Musi Riverfront Development Project is an ambitious one. He slammed the BRS government for ‘neglecting’ historical buildings that are in dilapidated condition.

The CM added that his government has taken up renovation of the old Assembly building and the Legislative Council would be shifted to a renovated building soon. “The famous Jubilee Hall, which houses the Legislative Council, has historical significance. It was built with special technology and needs to be preserved for posterity,” said Mr. Reddy, who asked the CII to adopt and preserve Jubilee Hall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The old Osmania General Hospital is being preserved and a new building will be constructed at Goshamahal Stadium soon,” the CM said. “There is also a need to preserve historical structures such as Puranapul Bridge and Hyderabad City College.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US