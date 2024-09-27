Heritage buildings along Musi will be turned into tourist spots: CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that historic buildings located along Musi river will be developed into tourist spots.

The CM called upon industrialists to step forward and help with preservation of buildings that reflect the culture of the city. “Government is committed to promoting the tourism sector along with turning Telangana into a welfare State,” he said.

Agreement with CII

Meanwhile, the State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy said that the government’s Musi Riverfront Development Project is an ambitious one. He slammed the BRS government for ‘neglecting’ historical buildings that are in dilapidated condition.

The CM added that his government has taken up renovation of the old Assembly building and the Legislative Council would be shifted to a renovated building soon. “The famous Jubilee Hall, which houses the Legislative Council, has historical significance. It was built with special technology and needs to be preserved for posterity,” said Mr. Reddy, who asked the CII to adopt and preserve Jubilee Hall.

“The old Osmania General Hospital is being preserved and a new building will be constructed at Goshamahal Stadium soon,” the CM said. “There is also a need to preserve historical structures such as Puranapul Bridge and Hyderabad City College.”