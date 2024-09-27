GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heritage buildings along Musi will be turned into tourist spots: CM

Published - September 27, 2024 10:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Friday that historic buildings located along Musi river will be developed into tourist spots.

The CM called upon industrialists to step forward and help with preservation of buildings that reflect the culture of the city. “Government is committed to promoting the tourism sector along with turning Telangana into a welfare State,” he said.

Agreement with CII

Meanwhile, the State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of ancient stepwells in Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy said that the government’s Musi Riverfront Development Project is an ambitious one. He slammed the BRS government for ‘neglecting’ historical buildings that are in dilapidated condition.

The CM added that his government has taken up renovation of the old Assembly building and the Legislative Council would be shifted to a renovated building soon. “The famous Jubilee Hall, which houses the Legislative Council, has historical significance. It was built with special technology and needs to be preserved for posterity,” said Mr. Reddy, who asked the CII to adopt and preserve Jubilee Hall.

“The old Osmania General Hospital is being preserved and a new building will be constructed at Goshamahal Stadium soon,” the CM said. “There is also a need to preserve historical structures such as Puranapul Bridge and Hyderabad City College.”

Published - September 27, 2024 10:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.