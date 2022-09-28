‘Here to establish YSR rule in Telangana’

The Hindu Bureau MEDAK
September 28, 2022 19:46 IST

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that she was here to bring back the golden rule of her father and late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in Telangana who served people, meeting their requirements.

“The one-surplus Telangana State has been facing financial crisis and unable to pay salaries to employees. The debt burden of the State has reached ₹4 lakh crore. I am a daughter of the soil, was born here, educated here and married here. I have established the party to bring back the rule of late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” said Ms. Sharmila while addressing a huge gathering at Narsapur in Medak district on Wednesday.

Accusing the government of not responding to the problems of VRAs despite their agitation for the past 66 days, Ms. Sharmila said that as many as 35 of them died as the government failed to fulfil the promise of promotion to them.

Recalling the welfare measures implemented by Rajasekhara Reddy in the past in Narsapur Assembly constituency, the YSRTP president asked whether irrigation was provided to one lakh acres as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

