Helplines receive 150 calls from parents

Constantly monitoring the situation and in touch with MEA, says CS

The helplines set up by the State government to help students and citizens of the State who are stranded in Ukraine received 150 calls from parents till Friday evening.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who is monitoring the developments, held a teleconference with senior officials, including General Administration Department principal secretary Vikas Raj and Telangana Bhavan resident commissioner Gaurav Uppal, to take stock of the situation. He said the State government is in constant touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Central government.

Steps are being taken to ensure safety and security of Telangana-origin people. Efforts are also underway to ensure that all the stranded persons are evacuated and reach the State safely, he said.