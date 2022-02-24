Helplines established at BRKR Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi for Ukraine students 

State govt. takes a decision following escalating tensions

The State Government has established a helpline at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi as well as General Administration Department in the State Secretariat to help migrants and students from the State who are stranded in Ukraine.

The development comes in the light of escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia and representations submitted by students who are stranded in airport and other places in Ukraine. Accordingly, senior IPS officer Vikram Singh Mann has been designated with the task of receiving the representations and forward it to the External Affairs Ministry. He will be assisted by officials including the officer on special duty who can be contacted on -- +91 7042566955 :+91 9949351270 :+91 9654663661 and e-email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

Senior official E. Chitti Babu would be coordinating the issue at BRKR Bhavan, the temporary secretariat and he could be reached on telephone numbers – 040-23220603 and +91 9440854433 (e-mail nri@telengana.gov.in). The government in a circular issued late on Thursday night asked the resident commissioner of Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry and to be in contact with the students/migrants of the State to extend all the possible support. “We will be updating the External Affairs Ministry as and when we receive representations from the parents,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao had already requested the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take all possible measures for evacuating students from Ukraine in view of the sensitive situation prevailing there.