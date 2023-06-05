HamberMenu
Helpline ‘139’ for train accident queries

June 05, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Railways has made special arrangements at helpline number ‘139’ to facilitate family/friends/relatives of deceased persons and passengers stranded in the tragic train accident in Odisha.

A team of senior officers is manning the helpline 24x7 and will provide all the relevant details to the callers after coordinating with the zonal railways and State government.

This service will continue uninterrupted and will ensure prompt disbursal of enhanced ex-gratia announced by Minister of Railways: ₹10 lakh in case of death; ₹2 lakh towards grievous injuries and ₹50,000 for minor injuries. The helpline ‘139’ will give correct and satisfactory information to the aggrieved passengers and their kin.

The railways have disbursed ₹3.22 crore as ex-gratia in 285 cases (11 death cases, 50 grievous injuries cases, 224 simple injury cases). The ex-gratia is being handed over in seven locations - Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, said a press release.

