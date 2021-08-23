Help rejuvenation of country through research: Dharmendra Pradhan

1,323 degrees conferred during 9th and 10th joint convocation at IITH

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the graduating students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), to rejuvenate the country through their research activity.

Participating in the 9th and 10th joint convocation of IITH held here virtually on Monday, the Minister said: “As a future leader you have the responsibility to ensure rejuvenation of the country through research, experimentation and innovation. You are not alone in this endeavor. Your satisfaction to graduate from this esteemed institute should also galvanize in you the spirit to take challenges ahead. I hope you will channelize your energy to contribute to the nation’s cause to the best of your potential.”

Motivating future leaders on this occasion, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IITH B. V. R. Mohan Reddy said: “Especially in the last 18 months of the pandemic, technology enabled us to swiftly adapt socially and culturally to the new reality. On this august occasion, I would like to share three of my favorite quotes: 1. Never let success get into your head, never failure get into your heart; 2. Failure is not the opposite of success, failure is the part of success and; 3. Love what you do, anything you have to do is work, anything you love to do is play. So, make your passion your work and you will achieve success in whatever you do.”

Cheering the graduates with the urge to keep the IITH flag high, Director of the IITH B. S. Murty presented the Institute report for 2020-2021 and added: “IITH is a dynamically evolving institution. The overall goal is to become the dream destination of students, academicians, and researchers. The broadened academic horizon and high research quotient are keeping IITH on par with the few leading institutes in the country and making a mark in the world. Every graduate of IITH has the onus to keep the IITH flag high wherever they head. I wish you all the success for the wonderful life ahead.”

A total of 1,323 students graduated from the 2020 and 2021 batches and received the degree certificates in the presence of Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan. There were 8 gold medals and 47 silver medals given away to meritorious students.