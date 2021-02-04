Help in increasing farmers’ revenue: Harish Rao to scientists

SIDDIPET

04 February 2021 00:20 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon scientists to increase the revenues of farmers and visit fields frequently to interact with them.

Addressing a gathering after visiting the maize research centre and polytechnic at Tornala on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that the atmosphere in the State has become more farmer-friendly after availability of Godavari water from Kaleshwaram under various irrigation projects and this was the time to bring changes in farmers’ perspective.

“We have to take all steps to increase the revenue and productivity of farmers. We have to bring change in the idea of farmers and convince them to go for more revenue-oriented crops like sunflower. Let us target 50 farmers with one acre each and let them change the crop pattern. Organise interactive meetings with farmers that I will also attend. Each village can be adopted by two scientists each and change can be initiated with four villages, as a beginning. I will bring one seed company to each village to become part of the development activity,” said Mr. Rao. He also promised to arrange a meeting with seed production companies like Kaveri, Prasad and Nuziveedu seeds.

