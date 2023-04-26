Help farmers who suffered heavy crop losses: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

April 26, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged his party men to help farmers who had suffered heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in the last few days, by taking up field visits and collecting details of the extent of damage.

In a tele-conference with district presidents on Tuesday, he said that the details can be given as representations to the respective District Collectors seeking assistance to the affected farmers in the next two days and the party can take up an agitation if there was no response from the government.

The BJP pointed out that crops got washed away at several places and hailstorms wrecked further damage with the plight of tenant farmers more pitiable having taken lands on lease and heavy loans on top of it but now staring at huge losses.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “failing to pay a single paisa after assuring ₹10,000 per acre to each farmer who had lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains”.

“Had the government opened procurement centres on time, at least 40% farmers would not have lost their crops,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 100th episode of Mr. Modi’s Mann ki Baat on April 30 will be celebrated by installing big television screens in each of the 100 centres in every Assembly constituency to ensure all sections of people view it.