ADVERTISEMENT

Help farmers who suffered heavy crop losses: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

April 26, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “failing to pay a single paisa after assuring ₹10,000 per acre to each farmer who had lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains”.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar visiting a hailstorm-hit paddy field in Vedurugatta village on April 24.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged his party men to help farmers who had suffered heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm in the last few days, by taking up field visits and collecting details of the extent of damage.

In a tele-conference with district presidents on Tuesday, he said that the details can be given as representations to the respective District Collectors seeking assistance to the affected farmers in the next two days and the party can take up an agitation if there was no response from the government.

The BJP pointed out that crops got washed away at several places and hailstorms wrecked further damage with the plight of tenant farmers more pitiable having taken lands on lease and heavy loans on top of it but now staring at huge losses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay Kumar criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for “failing to pay a single paisa after assuring ₹10,000 per acre to each farmer who had lost their crops due to the unseasonal rains”.

“Had the government opened procurement centres on time, at least 40% farmers would not have lost their crops,” he said.

Meanwhile, the 100th episode of Mr. Modi’s Mann ki Baat on April 30 will be celebrated by installing big television screens in each of the 100 centres in every Assembly constituency to ensure all sections of people view it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US