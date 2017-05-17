Held for aiding naxals

Two employees of a beedi company and a driver were arrested by the Charla police at Pedamidisileru village in the agency mandal on Tuesday on charges of trying to deliver a consignment of cash to Maoists in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

A police team seized a sum of ₹ 20 lakh cash and four mobile phones from the trio while they were heading towards Chhattisgarh in a mini-truck, police sources said.

The arrested were identified as Nayeemuddin, 60, of Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Maqbul Hussain, 42, of Korutla in Jagtial district and Abdul Manzoor, 30, of Nizamabad district, police said.