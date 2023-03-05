Heinous murder case: psychologist did not question engg. student, say police

March 05, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda police continued interrogating the engineering student who confessed to murdering and chopping the body of his friend for keeping in touch with his ‘girlfriend’.

Police rubbished the news reports stating that a psychologist was called to question him or that he was inspired by a movie to commit the crime, and said that the alleged use of marijuana did not come up during questioning yet.

Top officials from the Rachakonda Commissionerate stated that the news reports saying that the accused, Hari Hara Krishna, 21, had conspired with others were also wrong.

“It is not correct to glorify a person accused of such a heinous murder by publishing sensational new reports. We have taken him into custody for seven days and recreated the crime scene. We have also grilled him to know about his equation with the victim, Nenavath Naveen, 22, in the past. So far, there has not been any incriminating evidence suggesting that the woman is involved in this murder. Also, there is no proof of him sending her photos of the chopped body parts on WhatsApp. We are probing further and will address the media once we have more details,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Krishna brutally killed his friend and batchmate Naveen on February 17, before chopping his body as he sensed a threat to his love life. Abdullapurmet police arrested him on February 23 after he surrendered and confessed to the crime.