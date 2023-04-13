ADVERTISEMENT

Height restrictions around KBR Park have long been removed, contrary to Revanth allegations

April 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy’s allegations about violation of building norms around KBR Park area may have come seven years late.

Restrictions imposed on the height of the structures around KBR National Park, breach of which was alleged by Mr. Revanh Reddy during his press meet on Wednesday, had in fact been done away with in 2016 by way of a Government Order.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, during the press meet, accused the government of permitting a 21-floor structure near the KBR Park against existing norms. He cited special regulations for construction in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas, and also the green zone restrictions around KBR Park in support of his claim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, what he and many like him did not know is the fact that a GO in 2016 effecting several amendments to the building norms specifically lifted the ban on high rises around KBR Park.

“In case of plots abutting to the road existing all around KBR Park, there would be no height restriction subject to conforming to abutting road width requirement and all round open spaces prescribed for High Rise Buildings and subject to handing over required land for road widening/SRDP project of GHMC,” reads the relevant portion of the GO.

This is only one among the successive orders since 2004 which have diluted the restrictions on high-rises in these areas.

Initially, the ban was imposed on structures beyond 10 metres in height in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas demarcating them as ‘seismic zones’, which was later relaxed up to 15 metres provided the road width was a minimum of 40 feet.

Between 2004 and 2007, several other dilutions were permitted, prominent among them being the relaxation up to 30 metres for structures on Road numbers 1, 2, and 3 in Banjara Hills and Road numbers 36 and 45 in Jubilee Hills in lieu of surrendering their land free of cost for road widening projects.

Officials said that as of now, only Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society’s lands were protected by the restriction of 10 metres’ height, as the society had approached High Court and obtained a stay.

An eco sensitive zone of only three metres was demarcated around the KBR National Park based on directions from the National Green Tribunal, which does not hamper the construction of high rises around it, they said..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US