Height restrictions around KBR Park have long been removed, contrary to Revanth allegations

April 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A. Revanth Reddy’s allegations about violation of building norms around KBR Park area may have come seven years late.

Restrictions imposed on the height of the structures around KBR National Park, breach of which was alleged by Mr. Revanh Reddy during his press meet on Wednesday, had in fact been done away with in 2016 by way of a Government Order.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, during the press meet, accused the government of permitting a 21-floor structure near the KBR Park against existing norms. He cited special regulations for construction in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas, and also the green zone restrictions around KBR Park in support of his claim.

However, what he and many like him did not know is the fact that a GO in 2016 effecting several amendments to the building norms specifically lifted the ban on high rises around KBR Park.

“In case of plots abutting to the road existing all around KBR Park, there would be no height restriction subject to conforming to abutting road width requirement and all round open spaces prescribed for High Rise Buildings and subject to handing over required land for road widening/SRDP project of GHMC,” reads the relevant portion of the GO.

This is only one among the successive orders since 2004 which have diluted the restrictions on high-rises in these areas.

Initially, the ban was imposed on structures beyond 10 metres in height in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas demarcating them as ‘seismic zones’, which was later relaxed up to 15 metres provided the road width was a minimum of 40 feet.

Between 2004 and 2007, several other dilutions were permitted, prominent among them being the relaxation up to 30 metres for structures on Road numbers 1, 2, and 3 in Banjara Hills and Road numbers 36 and 45 in Jubilee Hills in lieu of surrendering their land free of cost for road widening projects.

Officials said that as of now, only Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society’s lands were protected by the restriction of 10 metres’ height, as the society had approached High Court and obtained a stay.

An eco sensitive zone of only three metres was demarcated around the KBR National Park based on directions from the National Green Tribunal, which does not hamper the construction of high rises around it, they said..