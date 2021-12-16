Hectic schedule awaits Chief Minister from tomorrow

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao returned from a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu, when he also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

HYDERABAD

16 December 2021 00:18 IST

Chandrasekhar Rao to hold Collectors conference on Saturday

A hectic schedule lies ahead for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from Friday starting with an extended meeting of the TRS executive on the first day.

His schedule, released by the CMO., includes Collectors conference on the second day and tours to districts from the third for both official and party programmes.

It was only today Mr. Rao returned from a three-day tour of Tamil Nadu after visiting Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam, and meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Advertising

Advertising

The executive meeting in the party office will be attended by MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, District Cooperative Central Bank and District Cooperative Marketing Society members, district presidents of Rythu Samakhyas and chairmen of State-level corporations.

The Collectors conference at Chief Minister’s camp office on Saturday will discuss implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme of empowering SCs. It will go into extension of the scheme to all Assembly constituencies like it was done in one mandal each of four constituencies -- Madhira, Jukkal, Atchampet and Tungturthy -- beside Huzurabad, where it was launched.

The aim was to ground the scheme in all constituencies by March. The meeting will finalise training programmes for officials and public representatives. The meeting will also discuss the ongoing paddy procurement in villages.

Mr. Rao will undertake tours of districts from Wanaparthy on Sunday where he will inaugurate the Collector’s office complex and the district TRS office.

He will lay the foundation stone for a medical college. Inauguration of the Collector’s office and official programmes were lined up at Jangaon on Monday.

Pending finalisation of dates shortly, the release said Mr. Rao will also go to Atchampet constituency to lay foundation stone for Umamaheswara lift-irrigation scheme and a reservoir. He will inaugurate a hundred bed hospital at Atchampet.

Inauguration of Collectors offices and participation in official programmes will follow in Nizamabad, Jagtial, Bhongir and Vikarabad districts.

He will inaugurate TRS offices in all these districts.