Heavy vehicles damage Manjeera pipeline

MAMIDIPALLY (SANGAREDDY DISTRICT)

01 February 2021 20:05 IST

Officials ignored complaints of damaged road, say villagers

The Zilla Parishad High School at Mamidipally in Kandi mandal is just off the National Highway 65 and it is less than 10 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The school re-opened after a gap of about 10 months and the first day the school saw attendance of less than 20 students of both class 9 and 10. The total strength in these classes is 44.

However, the ZP School could have been in some remote corner of the district. The staff and the students who reached the school as it reopened found heavy vehicles had not only damaged the road but also the Manjeera water pipeline that passes by the school. The pipeline carrying water to Hyderabad from Manjeera dam was broken in places and the entire road had turned into slush. Such was the damage that two teachers fell off their vehicles while trying to drive on the road.

Under normal circumstances any report of damage to the pipeline would have brought officials to the spot to repair it. Repeated complaints by the villagers have fallen on deaf ears and no one has responded to the problem.

The heavy vehicles are carrying earth fill and reportedly unloading them in the full tank level of a tank located in the Mamidipally village, which some of the villagers claimed was patta land. Though hundreds of heavy vehicles have been passing on the road and damaging the approach road, none of the villagers was ready to raise their voice fearing reprisal.

“We are being threatened by those who are filling the tank. Hence we have preferred to remain silent,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.

“Being president of the village, I had lodged a complaint with Revenue Inspector and some other officials. But there has been no response so far,” sarpanch P. Ramulu told The Hindu.

When contacted Tahsildar Parameswar said that he had visited the place in the past and directed the people to stop the filling of the village tank and had also informed the Irrigation department about it.