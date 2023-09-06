Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast for Telangana on Sept.6

September 06, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast alert for Wednesday has been issued across Telangana, including the capital region, thanks to the low pressure pressure area over the Bay of Bengal coupled with a vigorous southwest monsoon.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Mechal-Malkajgiri and at isolated places in Kamareddy and Sangareddy. Heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Medak and Rajanna-Sircilla, at many places in Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, at a few places in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad and at isolated places in Jagtial, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Siddipet districts.

High rainfall was recorded in the following places – 14 cm each in Medchal and Gandhari (Kamareddy), 12 cm each at Kondapur (Sangareddy) and Hakimpet; 11 cm each at Narsapur (Medak), Sangareddy and Vemulawada (Rajanna Sircilla), Kamareddy, Sircilla, Mominpet (Vikarabad), Vikarabad, Tupran (Medak); 10 cm each in Dindigul, Himayatnagar, Shaikpet, Naga Reddipet (Kamareddy), Nawabpet (Vikarabad), Nawabpet (Mahabubnagar), Kukatpally and Sadasivpet (Sangareddy).

The weather bulletins issued by the India Meteorological Department and Telangana State Development Planning Society said the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30-33 degrees C (28-30 degrees C in the twin cities), while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 22-25 degrees C (22-24 degreesC in the twin cities).