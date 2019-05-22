Heavy security to be deployed for counting

When Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be moved from 123 strong rooms in 37 locations across the State to the counting centres on May 23, Central Forces will escort the machines and other poll material.

The forces that were deployed for protection of strong rooms, along with Law and Order Police, will be deployed on counting day too in all districts and commissionerates.

Elections were conducted for 17 Parliament constituencies in Telangana in over 34,603 polling stations on April 11.

At a press conference held on Tuesday here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender said that after the elections, EVMs, VVPATs and other polling material in strong rooms were safeguarded with three-tier security for around 40 days.

Regarding the security at counting centres on Thursday, the Additional DG said that the Superintendent of Police (SP), commissioners and senior officers will supervise counting arrangements. “Observers from the Election Commission have arrived to supervise counting of votes,” Mr. Jitender said.

He said that only authorised personnel with valid passes will be allowed inside vote counting centres. Carrying mobiles into centres is not allowed. Section 144 of the CrPC will be implemented within 100 metres of the counting centres on Thursday.

Since 185 candidates contested for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, and 12 EVMs per polling station were used, the senior police official said that special bandobust will be provided there and extra forces will be deployed.

Permission for processions

After counting of votes, if anyone wants to organise a victory procession, Mr. Jitender suggested that people should take permission from police. He said that police will make necessary bandobust and other arrangements if permission is sought.