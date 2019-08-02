Heavy security in Hyderabad hospital as postmortem is done again for slain naxal Lingaiah

Gandhi Hospital at Musheerabad was dotted with heavy number of Police personnel as CPI(ML) New Democracy leader Ponnam Lingaiah’s body was brought for re-post mortem on Friday morning.

While it was raining heavily, activists tried to gain entry into the mortuary. However, a large number of police personnel stood guard at all possible entry points to the mortuary.

In fact, police were present on main roads leading to main gate of the hospital. Lingaiah’s son Hari Babu who was waiting along with his relatives at the mortuary said that his father’s death does not appear as an encounter, and that he was killed intentionally.

“Police said that my father carried a weapon and fired it. But they did not show a weapon. We are not allowed into mortuary. We demand justice,” Mr. Hari Babu said.

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to conduct re-postmortem examination of Lingaiah, who died in an exchange of fire with the police near Nandi hillock in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

CLC president G. Laxman filed a public interest petition seeking a direction to the government to conduct autopsy again and charged it was ‘fake encounter’.