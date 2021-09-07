Heavy rains pound north Telangana districts

Flood water entered into several residential colonies and the low lying areas are under sheet of water

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Telangana for the next two days.

Several districts including Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam have been put on red alert for the next two days. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in other parts of the State. Several parts of the State are experiencing heavy rains for the last couple of days due to a low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains continued to lash Rajanna-Sircilla, Warangal and Khammam districts since Monday. Flood water entered into several residential colonies and the low lying areas are under sheet of water. Several people were reported to be stranded in overflowing canals while roads to several villages have been cut off.

Sircilla in particular bore the brunt with several colonies inundated. Water entered into the bus stand complex as well as the newly constructed district collectorate while residents of several colonies are put to hardships as water entered into their homes. A control room has been set up and holidays have declared to educational institutions in view of the heavy rains.

District collector Anurag Jayanthi said efforts were underway to assess the losses to property and crops and exhorted people to report their losses to district authorities through the control room (Ph. No 9398684240).

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, presently in New Delhi, has asked the Collectors of all districts to be on alert and take steps to meet any eventuality in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for the next couple of days. The Chief Minister is expected to hold a review meeting with senior officials later in the day to assess the situation and take steps accordingly.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao held a teleconference with Rajanna-Sircilla district administration and directed them to intensify relief and rehabilitation measures. Relief camps should be set up and people in the low lying areas should be moved to safer areas. He directed the officials concerned to depute teams of disaster response force to the district and asked them to take steps to divert the flood waters.

Mr. Rama Rao directed the officials to take necessary measures to avoid inconvenience to people in view of the heavy rains lashing the district since the last three days. Officials concerned should be on high alert as more rains are forecast in the next 48 hours and steps should be taken to instill confidence among the affected people that the administration is geared up to meet any situation.