Heavy rains lash Telangana

Lorry driver feared drowned in Siddipet dist.

One person was feared drowned as heavy rains lashed Telangana since last night, resulting in overflow of streams and rivulets and water gushing out of completely filled tanks.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the situation with senior officials and later Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also held a teleconference with district Collectors to put the government machinery on high alert.

A lorry was swept away in the water of a stream that flooded the road near Basavapur village of Koheda mandal in Siddipet district. The driver, Shanker, jumped off the lorry and held on to a bush but could not withstand the force of the water. He was lost in water even as expert swimmers and a helicopter were deployed to rescue him.

The Jampanna vagu, where devotees bath before offering prayers at the shrine of the tribal fair at Medaram, was also in spate in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Rain water and the fierce flow of Jampanna vagu completely inundated Medaram where life came to a standstill. The water flowed over a bridge leading to the shrine and nearby villages.

The retention wall of the ghat road to Srisailam temple collapsed near Mannanur village in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district. It was only today that the temple was reopened for devotees following COVID-19. The rush of pilgrims and visitors to Srisailam reservoir to watch the water release had made the road busy but police regulated traffic after the wall caved in.