Heavy rains lash Siddipet district

17 August 2020 19:50 IST

Huge loss estimated, three persons missing since Saturday

On Monday, a vehicle crossing a stream Thadkapally village in Nanganoor mandal lost control and was washed away in flood water. While three persons managed to come out of the vehicle and climbed a tree and were saved by locals. They were identified as B Sridhar, J. Suresh and A. Srinivas natives of Siddipet district. Driver who went missing was identified as J. Srinivas (33) of Rajanna- Sircilla district.)

After climbing the tree they contacted Rajagopalpet sub-inspector who in turn alerted locals and police personnel. Siddipet ACP Rameshwar and Cheriyal Circle Inspector Srinivas Reddy rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

Two days ago a lorry from Husnabad to Siddpet was washed away at Baswapur bridge in Koheda mandal. All the efforts by the officials to save him failed and he is yet to be traced. Very recently, a fisherman at Matindla village drowned in a check dam

These three incidents indicate the serious impact of the heavy rains that have lashed the erstwhile Medak district. From the day one of heavy rains, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has been monitoring the situation and alerting the officials over the incidents.

In view of the heavy rains and overflowing of tanks and streams, the officials have stopped the vehicle traffic between Siddipet and Warangal districts with immediate effect.

It was estimated that crops in hundreds of acres got submerged in rain water the crop loss is still being estimated by the officials. At many places the agriculture fields are submerged and resemble tanks. In Siddipet district alone the crop loss was estimated to be three lakh acres. About 300 hundred houses were damaged 120 of them partially.

In Sangareddy district crop was lost in about 1,500 acres at Vatpally, Nagalgidda, Manoor and Kalher mandals. The loss was limited in Medak district.