Heavy rains in the catchment areas bring more flood to Jurala, Srisailam

HYDERABAD

17 August 2020 23:13 IST

Jurala was getting inflows of over 2.96 lakh cusecs on Monday night

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecast higher floods to all major reservoirs in the Krishna Basin all along from Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh for the next few days with the catchment areas of Krishna and many of its tributaries in Maharashtra and Karnataka continue to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to CWC officials, Mahabaleshwar recorded 18.1 cm rain followed by 16.7 cm in Agumbe, 13 cm in Koyna and 8.8 cm in Warana areas during the 24-hour period up to 8.30 a.m. on Monday and the weather forecast of heavy to very heavy rains for the next four-day with active monsoon and a supporting weather formation over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the flood monitoring officials, the flood to Jurala increased to over 2.96 lakh cusecs by 9 p.m. on Monday and the discharge of flood was about 2.75 lakh cusecs from the 39 spillway gates and another 23,000 cusecs from power generation. In the upstream, Narayanpur dam was getting a flood of over 2.5 lakh cusecs and discharging nearly 2.8 lakh cusecs.

Further upstream, Almatti was getting inflows of over 1.5 lakh cusecs but discharging over 2.5 lakh cusecs of flood downstream with the forecast of getting over 50,000 cusecs supplementation from Ghataprabha and more flood from further upstream from Maharashtra. Inflows into Narayanpur dam also include supplementation of over 40,000 cusecs flood from Malaprabha and that joins Krishna between Almatti and Narayanpur dams.

On the other hand, authorities of Tungabhadra dam have also started discharging about 30,000 cusecs flood to the river course and would start reaching Srisailam from late on Tuesday or early Wednesday with the forecast of more flood coming from Upper Tunga area. As it is, over 4,300 cusecs of flood was coming into Srisailam from Sunkesula Barrage on Tungabhadra river with rains in the local catchment areas. At 10 p.m. on Monday, the inflows into Srisailam were over 2.22 lakh cusecs with the storage approaching 160 tmcft against its capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

In the Godavari Basin, the flood to Sriramsagar increased to about 65,000 cusecs and the storage crossed 50 tmcft against its capacity of 90.3 tmcft. Lower Manair Dam was getting inflows of about 20,000 cusecs, Kaddam about 9,300 cusecs, Yellampally over 58,500 cusecs and Mid Manair over 14,500 cusecs.

In the downstream, Laxmi (Medigadda) Barrage was getting a flood of over 7.06 lakh cusecs, and at Polavaram it was over 18.01 lakh cusecs.