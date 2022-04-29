Heavy rains hit Medak district
Two killed due to lightning and electrocution
Heavy rains lashed Medak district on Thursday evening resulting in the untimely death of two persons.
According to sources, Bojja Nayak (40), a resident of Jalalpur Tanda in Veldurthy mandal was struck by lightning and killed. Srikanth (17), was killed when a live wire snapped due to strong winds and fell on him in Chautlapally village in Havelighanpur mandal.
Grains stocked at Ramayampeta Agricultural Market Yard was soaked in the heavy rain. At several places farmers incurred huge losses due to heavy rains.
