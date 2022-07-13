Heavy rains forecast in State for three more days

Ministers camping in districts and monitoring the situation

The weather department has issued red alert for 11 districts in the State warning of heavy to very heavy rains for the next three days.

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, who reached the Kadem Narayana Reddy project in the early hours of Wednesday, telephoned Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and explained the prevailing situation. He also briefed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The Chief Minister directed the Minister to monitor the situation personally.

Heavy rainfall continued even on Wednesday at several places in the State, and officials are on high alert. Ministers have been camping in the districts and monitoring the situation. Heavy inflows were received at the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad district and Kadem Naranayana Reddy Project in Adilabad district.

With heavy rains in the catchment areas, four lakh cusecs of floodwater was released from Sriramsagar project into river Godavari, and officials are fearing of more floods from the upstream areas. People in the adjacent areas have been asked to be on high alert and warned not to venture out from villages to graze cattle or sheep. Farmers have been asked not to go for agriculture activities for some more days.

Residents of Gummiriyala, Domchanda, Tadapakal, Savel, Kodicharla, Chakiriyal and Pochampad in Nizamabad district; Chintalchanda, Munipally, Machapur, Parpalle, Puttapalli and Dharmaram village in Adilabad districts have been asked to be on high alert.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy interacted with the officials and locals. He was accompanied by MLA Rekha Naik and other officials. Residents of 12 villages had been shifted to safe places in view of the floods.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and other officials stayed all the night near the project area. While the inflow at Kadem Project is five lakh cusecs, the outflow was mentioned at 3 lakh cusecs. It was stated that the outflow was reduced by the evening.