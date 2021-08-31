Heavy rains disrupt life in Khammam district

KHAMMAM

31 August 2021 21:41 IST

Control room set up in Kothagudem

All the local streams in Khammam division were in spate due to heavy rains over the last two days resulting in flooding of several low-level causeways disrupting vehicular traffic at various villages in Mudigonda and Kusumanchi mandals.

Sources said that the traffic movement was suspended for sometime between Palair and Narasimhulagudem in Kusumanchi mandal due to waterlogging at a causeway on Tuesday afternoon.

In Mudigonda mandal, vehicular movement was affected between Medepalli and Madhapuram villages after a swollen stream inundated a low-level causeway on Tuesday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

All the 24 automatic gates of the Palair reservoir in Kusumanchi mandal remained open throughout Tuesday due to heavy inflows into the reservoir resulting in discharge of a huge volume of surplus waters downstream.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, two control rooms (08744 241950 and 08743 232444) have been set up in Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam respectively to monitor the rain-situation round-the-clock.

Further a WhatsApp helpline number 9392919743 was made available to people to alert the district administration about any rain or flood-related incidents in the district.