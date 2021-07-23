Heavy rains continue in many parts of Telangana

With heavy rains continuing in the State, all major reservoirs and irrigation projects are getting heavy inflows

With heavy rains continuing in Telangana and the upstream Maharashtra and Karnataka all major reservoirs, medium projects as well as minor irrigation sources are getting moderate to heavy inflows with a majority of them discharging surplus water.

The State recorded an average of 44.2 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on July 23 against the normal of 8.9 mm with many of north-western and north-central parts recording heavy rain. According to the Met Department officials, a few places in the Nirmal district of the State recorded extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm with a highest of 24.5 cm at Narsapur G in the district and some places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad received very heavy rainfall from 6.5 cm to 11.6 cm.

Similarly, many places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Muluru, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Suryapet districts. In other parts moderate rainfall from 1.6 cm to 6.4 cm rain was recorded. In Hyderabad, the average rainfall recorded was 2.6 cm.

The Met Department has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain at isolated places, heavy rain at a few places and light to moderate rain and thunder-showers at many places in the State on July 23. From 8.30 am to 1 pm on July 23, several places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad districts recorded 1.2 cm to 2.5 cm rain.

Meanwhile, flood to many projects was also continuing in moderate to heavy measure on Friday. According to officials, Sriramsagar in the Godavari Basin was getting 2.18 lakh cusecs flood and discharging 2 lakh cusecs from 33 spillway gates and 6,000 cusecs with power generation to maintain storage at 84.5 tmc ft against its capacity of 90.3 tmc ft.

Yellampally, Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda Barrages of Kaleshwaram project, Mid Manair, Lower Manair and Kaddam projects were getting and discharging heavy flood, while Singur and Niamsagar were getting moderate flood.

In the Krishna Basin, Jurala was getting a flood of 1.3 lakh cusecs and discharging 95,000 cusecs from 15 spillway gates and 28,000 cusecs with power generation. Flood to Jurala is expected to further increase over the next couple of days as discharge of water at Almatti in Karnataka, in the upstream of Krishna, was increased to nearly 3 lakh cusecs on Friday afternoon.

Common reservoirs of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – Srisailam and Nagargunasagar – however still have huge flood cushion of 140 tmc ft and 132 tmc ft as of July 23 afternoon.