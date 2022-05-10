Heavy rainfall, high waves and winds due to Cyclone Asani in AP

Inundation of low lying areas of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh; damage to thatched huts, power and communication lines, roads and agriculture has been forecast during Cyclone Asani on Tuesday.

Joint bulletin of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) and INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) located here issued in the evening asked the governments of Odisha, West Bengal and AP to regulate off shore activities till May 12. and also fishing.

Coastal parts of these states are likely to witness heavy rainfall, storm surges and heavy winds between 45-115 kmph. The cyclone is located 310 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam and 590 km southwest of Gopalpur. High wave (2.5- 6 metres) and ocean state alert warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu as well together with AP, West Bengal and Odisha. The alerts stand good for off-shore beyond 10 km.