Telangana

Heavy rain warning for next few days

Roads with flooded rain water in Hyderabad after heavy rain on July 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 26, 2022 21:27 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 08:13 IST

Heavy rain warning has been issued by the India Met Department on Tuesday for several districts across Telangana for the next few days due to cyclonic circulation and southwest monsoon.

Rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy and very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Vikarabad district. Heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Narayanpet and at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Warangal Rural districts.

Vikarabad recorded 13 cm, Hayathnagar (Rangareddy) 12 cm, Damaragidda (Narayanpet) 11 cm, Nandipet (Nizamabad) 10 cm, Navipet (Nizamabad) 8 cm, Parvathagiri (Warangal Rural) 8 cm, Narayanpet 8 cm and Mudhole (Nirmal) 8 cm. These places received heavy rains.

IMD has forecast generally cloudy with moderate rain for twin cities with temperature on Tuesday being 27.6 degree C during the day and 21.5 degree during the night. Temperatures are expected to be in the 29 degree C during the day and 21 degree C during the night.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has reported in its bulletin that highest rainfall was 12.9 cm at Vikarabad and within GHMC it has been 9.8 cm at Charminar.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places and heavy rain at isolated places for the next two days with maximum temperatures expected to be in the range of 30-33 degree C and minimum temperatures to be in the range of 20-23 degree C.

Within GHMC, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at a few places for next three days with day temperatures expected to be in range of 28-31 degree C and night temperatures 20-22 degree C.

