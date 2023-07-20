Heavy rain pounds Telangana; GHMC asks people to stay indoors

July 20, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy rain pounded the northern and central parts of the city, catching the citizens off guard early on July 20. A maximum rainfall of close to 9 centimetres was recorded at the automatic weather station of the JP Nagar Community Hall in Miyapur, followed by Tolichowki and Hydernagar at 7 centimetres.

Gajularamaram, Kukatpally, Quthbullahpur, Jeedimetla, Patancheru, Yusufguda, Ramachandrapuram, BHEL, Mothinagar, Jubilee Hills, and Banjara Hills areas received more than five centimetres of rain. Other areas which received considerable rainfall include Alwal, Langar Houz, Monda Market, Khairatabad, Balanagar, Khajaguda, Ameerpet, Srinagar Colony.

The foggy drizzle that enveloped the city for the past three days continued in other parts on Thursday too, at times intensifying for a brief while.

Morning commuters experienced untold misery navigating through the traffic owing to the sudden downpour. Roads were inundated on many stretches, giving hardly any time for the civic authorities to respond. Heavy water logging underneath the railway bridge in Serilingampally has compounded the woes of the commuters.

Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management wing of GHMC has alerted the citizens about possibility of heavy rain and urged them to stay indoors and avoid travel. In case of emergencies, one may dial 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force.

Hyderabad Traffic Police asked the commuters to drive cautiously as the roads are wet due to continuous drizzle/rain.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy in a tweet said: “keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the State and under the instructions of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the Government has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the State. That is Thursday and Friday”.

Scheduled examinations in all the universities have been put off in view of the rains.

The decision of the Government to declare two day holiday for education institutions invited criticism as parents took to social media platforms to say the children had already started off for the schools. Returning back from schools at this hour is inconvenient and authorities should have taken an early action, they lamented.