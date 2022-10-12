Heavy rain pounds the city

ADVERTISEMENT

The city experienced widespread downpour across its various localities on Wednesday evening, with Ramachandrapuram recording the highest rainfall of 7.6 cm.

The rain which began around 6 p.m. initially towards the north-western parts, including R.C.Puram, Balanagar, Quthbullahpur, Moosapet and surrounding localities, soon spread to the other parts too.

Within the next four hours, showers accompanied by thunder enveloped the whole city, including the eastern end, with varying intensities.

Roads were inundated and vehicles were stranded at quite a few places, with flood-like situation prevailing at localities such as Manikonda and Borabanda. Roads became streams in Borabanda, with motorcycles being washed away in the floodwater.

The rain continued for hours in places like Khairatabad, Banjara Hills and Begumpet, while it lasted only for about half an hour in the East.

Balanagar recorded the second highest rainfall at around 7 cm, followed by Quthbullahpur at 6 cm, Mothinagar at 5.7 cm and Trimulgherry, Kukatpally and BHEL recording around 5 cm by 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Patancheru, Charminar, Shaikpet, Serilingampally, Secunderabad, Saroornagar, Alwal and other localities too experienced considerable rain.

The meteorology department predicted high likelihood of generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thunder showers, at times intense spells in several areas of the city.