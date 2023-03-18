ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain pounds Hyderabad, yellow alert for one more day

March 18, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Saturday’s weather in the city was marked by largely cloudy skies culminating in heavy rainfall and occasional hail towards the evening. Several parts of the city received heavy rainfall ranging between two and five centimetres, in continuance of the pattern for the last two days.

The highest rainfall was received by Gajularamaram region at 4.5 centimetres, followed by Jeedimetla and RC Puram, which received over four centimetres. Kapra, Kukatpally, Uppal, Marredpally, Alwal, Balanagar, Serilingapally, Malkajgiri and several other areas, recorded considerable rainfall.

Copious hail in the form of large droplets was experienced in areas towards Kukatpally, JNTU and Quthbullapur, with citizens uploading pictures and video clips on social media with remarks that hail in Hyderabad was a rare occurrence.

The Meteorology department has issued yellow alert for one more day, predicting thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in isolated places across Telangana.

