Heavy rain lashes twin cities
Widespread downpour disrupts traffic
Heavy to very heavy rains battered north and western parts of the City late on Monday night.
Till reports last came in it was raining heavily in Paradise, Tarbund, Bowenpally, Suchitra junction, Old Alwal, Kompally, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Begumpet, Marredpally and Chilkalaguda.
Chandanagar, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Serilingampally, Shaikpet, Golconda and Mehdipatnam also received heavy rains.
The main roads were inundated with overflowing rain water causing hardships to motorists.
The GHMC in a late night release on Monday alerted citizens not to venture out in these rains. It set up a helpline to alert the civic authorities in case of inundation of low lying areas, overflowing drains. The monsoon and DRF teams were also put on alert.
