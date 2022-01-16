Telangana

Heavy rain lashes many parts of State

A motorist wades through heavy rain logged road in Chilkanagar of Uppal in Hyderabad on Sunday.  

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad late on Saturday night and resulted in waterlogging, which gave tough time to motorists.

The vehicular traffic had to wade through knee deep water in bylanes of Uppal, Farooqnagar, Chilkanagar, Nacharam and adjoining areas. Water overflowed stormwater drains.

More thunderstorms have been forecast in isolated places across Telangana for the next 24 hours too. Weather observations recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that seven centimetres of rain was recorded in Noothankal of Suryapet and Saroornagar in Rangareddy district in the city. Three centimetres of rain each has been recorded in Mothey, Suryapet (Suryapet district), Ramannapeta (Y. Bhuvanagiri), Jajireddigudem (Suryapet) 2, Nalgonda, Chandur (Nalgonda district) 2 cm each, etc.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has put out the rainfall bulletin where Nacharam recorded 8.5 cm., Kapra 7.7 cm., Uppal 4.8 cm., Malkajgiri 2 cm., etc. Previous night 6.9 cm rain was recorded at Mutharam_Manthani, Peddapalli district. Hyderabad recorded 18.9 degree C in the night and average rainfall of 1.88 mm.


