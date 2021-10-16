Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad

Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Uppal areas get more than 10 cm rain

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder lashed the eastern part of the city on Saturday, bringing with it the routine repercussions of flooding and chaos.

While rain began across various localities in the city around noon, starting from about 1.30 p.m., it poured with unmitigated intensity. The onslaught continued for three hours up to 4.30 p.m., interspersed by deafening thunderbolts.

Roads became virtual canals with waist deep water at times. Musarambagh causeway bridge was submerged owing to stagnation of rainwater, proving it dangerous for vehicles to pass on.

Waist deep water obstructed vehicles near Malakpet railway bridge too, causing traffic slowdown.

Water logging was reported on the main thoroughfares also at Lakdikapul, Khairatabad, Bahadurpura, Chilkalguda,

Begumpet, Kharkhana, Dilsukhnagar, L.B.Nagar, Chintalkunta and other locations.

Streets became streams in several colonies of Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Saroornagar, and Uppal localities, where the rain fall was in excess of 10 centimetres.

As per the data obtained from the automatic weather stations in the city, Saroornagar, Amberpet, and Uppal mandals received the highest rainfall which was over 10 centimetres, while Himayatnagar followed with over eight centimetres.

Marredpally, Saidabad, Hayatnagar, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri, Balanagar and other mandals received above five centimetres of rainfall during three hours of intensive downpour.

Officials from the L.B.Nagar Zone of GHMC, where it rained the maximum, said there were no major incidents of flooding.

Surplus weir of the Bandlaguda lake was deepened on emergency basis, to prevent further inundation of Ayyappa Colony, the site of chronic flooding, they informed.

Weather report by the Meteorology department spoke of a low pressure area over coastal areas of North Andhra Pardesh and Odisha and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal, and cyclonic circulation up to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level tilting South-Westwards with height.

Its predictions included likelihood of light to moderate rain or thunder showers at many places over Telangana.