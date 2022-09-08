Heavy rain lashes city

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 08, 2022 00:10 IST

The city witnessed torrential downpour in several parts on Wednesday, ranging up to 9 cm and above, which left behind inundated roads, tedious traffic jams, and severe hardships, for commuters caught off guard.

The sunny and somewhat humid climate turned cloudy abruptly around 4 p.m., before heavy rain started to lash the city in a sudden cloudburst. The downpour continued non-stop for over two hours during which roads on several stretches turned virtual streams, hindering the traffic severely.

Vehicles were stranded everywhere in deep water, and four wheelers had to be pushed out of the water on roads. Pedestrians experienced veritable hell negotiating their way through knee-deep water, so did the traffic cops manning their posts. Severe waterlogging was witnessed in areas such as Yakutpura, Punjagutta, LB Nagar, Malakpet and Alwal, among others.

The causeway on Musi River near Moosarambagh was flooded yet again due to clogged drain vents, cutting off the carriageway for commuters to and from Amberpet. As a result, vehicular flow got diverted towards Chaderghat, leading to heavy traffic jam on the entire stretch up to Malakpet and Dilsukhnagar.

Highest rainfall at 9.3 cm was recorded in the automatic weather station at Macha Bolarum, Alwal, followed by Saroornagar at 8.7 cm. The AWS at Dabeerpura recorded 8.3 cm, while those at Mylardevpally, Sardar Mahal, Ghansi Bazaar, Shapur Nagar, Asmangadh, Jeedimetla, Trimulgherry, Kishanbagh, and Kurmaguda, recorded 6-8 cm.

Qutbullahpur, Rajendranagar, Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Balanagar, Asifnagar, Kukatpally, Uppal, Kapra, Amberpet, Nampally, Marredpally, Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Hayatnagar and other localities too experienced heavy rain.

Meteorology department has issued alerts for high likelihood of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers with intense spells in the city for the coming two days.

