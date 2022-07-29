Heavy rain in Western parts of city

A girl croses the road during the rain Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

July 29, 2022 03:26 IST

Many areas receive rainfall between 1.5 cm and 4 cm

The city experienced heavy rain in its Western and North Western parts on Thursday evening, with rainfall figures ranging between 1.5 cm and 4 cm.

The largely sunny day turned suddenly overcast at around 2 p.m., and t began to shower in various parts including Serilingampally, Ramachandrapuram, Shaikpet, Quthbullahpur and Kukatpally. The rain turned heavy within a few minutes and lashed these areas for close to three hours before abating into a drizzle by 5.30 p.m.

Shaikpet area received the maximum rainfall at 4.1 cm, followed by Serilingampally at 3.8 cm, and Ramachandrapuram at 2.8 cm.

Quthbullahpur, Kukatpally, Rajendra Nagar, Bahadurpura, Charminar, and other surrounding areas received over 2 cm rainfall which was reduced to a drizzle in other parts of the city.

On Thursday, outflows from Himayat Sagar reservoir have stabilised, reducing surplus water surge into the Musi River. From 10,700 cusecs on Wednesday morning, the outflows came down to 330 cusecs, as the inflows petered down to 400 cusecs from the earlier 10,000 cusecs.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, through a teleconference with GHMC officials, asked them to take preventive and relief measures with regard to inundations at various locations. She asked them to ensure the removal of blockages to the rainwater and alerts issued to the residents of low-lying areas.